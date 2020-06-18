Invesco Ltd. Purchases 559,576 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Deere & Company worth $306,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 535,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,857,000 after acquiring an additional 129,838 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $25,433,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 38.3% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $915,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 52,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average of $155.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

