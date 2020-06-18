Invesco Ltd. Purchases 981,609 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,323,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,609 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of TJX Companies worth $397,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 9,485,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,479,964. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.