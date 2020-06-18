Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,163,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,780,425 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $331,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 410,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,809,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. CSFB upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.