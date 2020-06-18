Invesco Ltd. Sells 149,289 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Biogen worth $298,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 41.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 47.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $11,181,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 35.8% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

BIIB traded down $20.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.58. 357,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.06 and its 200 day moving average is $304.10. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

