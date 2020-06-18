Invesco Ltd. Sells 321,201 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321,201 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.84% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $317,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.26. The stock had a trading volume of 58,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $1,568,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,951,319.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,053 shares of company stock worth $9,340,755 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

