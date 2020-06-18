Invesco Ltd. Sells 41,770 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.76% of Consolidated Edison worth $458,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.18.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 93,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

