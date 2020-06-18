Invesco Ltd. Sells 633,251 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,571,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,251 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,351,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

MRK stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,156,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,580,106. The stock has a market cap of $186.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

