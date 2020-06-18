Invesco Ltd. Sells 73,878 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,494,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,878 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $446,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,997,000 after buying an additional 84,976 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,598,000 after buying an additional 35,594 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $116.05. 1,071,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

