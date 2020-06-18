Invesco Ltd. Sells 764,824 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $402,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,230,000 after buying an additional 221,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,085,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,462,000 after acquiring an additional 89,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,777,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,897,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,431,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,603,005 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.19.

SBAC stock traded down $8.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $289.28. 52,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3,702.29 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $323.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.49 and a 200-day moving average of $271.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

