Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $345.97

Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $345.97 and traded as high as $370.00. Iomart Group shares last traded at $351.00, with a volume of 82,744 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 337.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 345.98. The company has a market cap of $394.11 million and a PE ratio of 27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

