Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News articles about Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ipsos earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

IPSOF remained flat at $$24.15 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. Ipsos has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.

Ipsos Company Profile

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for brands, companies, and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

