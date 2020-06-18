iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $648,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 309.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS NEAR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,777 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.