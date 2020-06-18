IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Down 3.2%

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.53, 3,484,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 25,264,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on IZEA. ValuEngine cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a market cap of $62.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.37.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Murphy acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,572.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

