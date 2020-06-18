JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a material adverse effect on the company’s sales expectations for fiscal year 2020. This along with rise in interest expenses and high debt poses concerns. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the stock’s growth potential. However, strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees are likely to boost top-line growth. Also, increased focus on online sales is likely to benefit the company going forward.”

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of JAKK traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.75. 41,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 405.92% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 408,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,164,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.