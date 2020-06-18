Jeanne Johns Buys 101,671 Shares of Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) Stock

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) insider Jeanne Johns acquired 101,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$199,275.16 ($141,329.90).

Jeanne Johns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

On Thursday, May 21st, Jeanne Johns acquired 100,780 shares of Incitec Pivot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.98 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$199,242.06 ($141,306.43).

ASX:IPL traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$2.01 ($1.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,343,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. Incitec Pivot Ltd has a 52-week low of A$1.57 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of A$3.70 ($2.62). The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38.

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.