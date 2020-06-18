Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Price Down 6%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $4.98, approximately 990,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,038,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

JFIN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.