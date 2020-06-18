Johnson Controls International PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th.

Johnson Controls International has decreased its dividend by an average of 95.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.