JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.48. 15,571,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,175,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.