Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £101.55 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £101.55 ($129.25) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,820 ($112.26) to £101 ($128.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($96.73) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($122.18) target price (up previously from GBX 8,800 ($112.00)) on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($123.46) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,367.22 ($119.22).

LON JET traded down GBX 142 ($1.81) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,718 ($98.23). The company had a trading volume of 167,335 shares. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,168 ($116.69). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,406.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

