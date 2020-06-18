Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading Up 15.6%

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc (CVE:KNE) traded up 15.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.19, 868,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,043% from the average session volume of 76,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.46 million for the quarter.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms worldwide. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoo for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

