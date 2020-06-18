Keith Weed Acquires 3,121 Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Stock

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) insider Keith Weed purchased 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 640 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £19,974.40 ($25,422.43).

Shares of WPP stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 640.80 ($8.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 616.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 783.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. Wpp Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($13.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58.

WPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.65) to GBX 585 ($7.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.56) price target (up from GBX 830 ($10.56)) on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($13.87) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 912.69 ($11.62).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

