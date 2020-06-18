Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.06

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.06 and traded as low as $15.48. Kelly Services shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.23.
Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
