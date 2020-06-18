Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Position Increased by Axa

Axa boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,497 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.13% of Kimberly Clark worth $58,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

