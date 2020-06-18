Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to $8.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,808,838. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.