Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $334.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.59.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

