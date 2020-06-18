Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Raised by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1,053.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,318 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,818 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

LVS stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.18. 352,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,533,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

