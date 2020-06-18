Legacy Oil + Gas (TSE:LEG) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Legacy Oil + Gas (TSE:LEG) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Legacy Oil + Gas earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Legacy Oil + Gas Inc (Legacy) is a Canada-based Company engaged in the exploration, acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s oil and natural gas properties are located in Williston Basin and Turner Valley core areas. In addition, it has a light oil resource play at Maxhamish, British Columbia and a minor producing property at Elmworth, Alberta.

