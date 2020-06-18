Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Lennar stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

