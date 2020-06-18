Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Holdings Lifted by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 890.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.49. 4,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,291. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.94.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.