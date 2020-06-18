Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.38% from the stock’s current price.

LEVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

LEVI traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. 22,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.33. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $7,469,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

