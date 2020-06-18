Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Earns News Sentiment Score of -3.53

Media stories about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lexington Realty Trust earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 111,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,258. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

