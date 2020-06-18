Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limbach had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $30.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. Limbach has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

In other news, major shareholder Brian Pratt acquired 205,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $761,240.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 242,986 shares of company stock worth $869,204. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

