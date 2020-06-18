Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.84. 128,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,353. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $136.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.