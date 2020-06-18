Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $360.00 at Argus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price upped by Argus from $270.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $167.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.69.

LULU traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.98. 1,533,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,697. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,261,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $278,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after buying an additional 617,015 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

