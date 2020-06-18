Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 126.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 771,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,898. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $349,065.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock worth $860,830. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

