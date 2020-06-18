Luminus Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Luminus Management LLC lowered its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292,649 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in DTE Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 696,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after acquiring an additional 224,300 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 541,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DTE Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.00. 25,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

