Luminus Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC owned about 0.10% of PDC Energy worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland purchased 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $14.09. 170,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,406. PDC Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

