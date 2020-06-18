Luminus Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,877 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 334,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Callaway Golf by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 38,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,176. Callaway Golf Co has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

