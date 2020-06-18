Luminus Management LLC Has $313,000 Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Luminus Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,692 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 236,672 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Oasis Petroleum worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,148,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 605,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 358,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,485,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,671,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $377.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OAS. Barclays downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

