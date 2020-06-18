Luminus Management LLC Makes New Investment in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2,062.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,746.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flowserve from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.85. 36,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,931. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

