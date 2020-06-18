Luminus Management LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Luminus Management LLC lessened its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Coherent by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Coherent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

COHR stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

