Luminus Management LLC Takes $511,000 Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 136.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 65,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.25 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

