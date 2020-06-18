Luminus Management LLC Takes $996,000 Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,818,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after buying an additional 7,470,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $18,917,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $18,653,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after buying an additional 3,463,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 24,771,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,979,948. The company has a market cap of $643.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $7.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

