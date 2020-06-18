Luminus Management LLC Trims Stock Position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Luminus Management LLC lessened its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

TWOU stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $35.28. 47,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,110. 2U Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

