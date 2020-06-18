MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66,428 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.55% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $15,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,490.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 585,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 519,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 257,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,575,000 after acquiring an additional 234,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

MTSI traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.37. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $357,114.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,500.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,201 shares of company stock worth $1,338,191. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

