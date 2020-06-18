Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 493,870 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.67% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $383,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 318,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,467 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,019.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 199,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 532,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of MMP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

