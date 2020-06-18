MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MakeMyTrip earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted MakeMyTrip’s score:

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MMYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

MMYT traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 6,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,613. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.