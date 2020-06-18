Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Raised to $56.00 at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. 130,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,682. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 839,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 209,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

