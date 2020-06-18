Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,682. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,044,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 453,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,864,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 839,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 209,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 630,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after buying an additional 76,545 shares in the last quarter.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.