Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.69. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 118,861 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $181.25 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58.

In other Mandalay Resources news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total transaction of C$49,153.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,207.87. Also, Senior Officer Belinda Elaine Labatte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$41,914.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,945.49. Insiders have sold 80,100 shares of company stock worth $164,467 over the last three months.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.